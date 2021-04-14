COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Negative RT-PCR report compulsory for devotees before entering Ayodhya temple on Ram Navami

Lucknow: Ayodhya District administration has banned entry of Ram Bhakts on Ram Navami, falling on April 21, without bringing negative Covid-19 report for offering prayers to Lord Ram Lala at the make-shift temple.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had held a virtual meeting with top seers of Ayodhya on Tuesday requesting them low-key celebrations in view of spurt in active cases during the second wave of coronavirus in Ayodhya.

The CM has appealed to devotees to celebrate Ram Navami at home instead of holding any congregation in Ayodhya or elsewhere.

The Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said that the decision was taken in view of a spike in active cases in the temple town. “No one will be allowed to enter Ayodhya on Ram Navami day without bringing a negative RT PCR report no older than 48 hours,” Jha said.

The DM said that if required, boundaries of Ayodhya will be sealed and administration will not allow any religious congregation on Ram Navami.