COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: 38-year-old man dies two days after taking vaccination jab

Lucknow: A 38-year-old man died on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances two days after taking Covid 19 vaccination in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh.
A resident of Bahuti village under Lalganj Police Station in Mirzapur, Lamani (38) was vaccinated on March 15 at the Community Health Centre. After coming home, he started vomiting and complained of a severe body ache at night. Local doctors refused to treat the vaccinated patient. When his condition deteriorated further, his wife brought him to the district hospital where he died during treatment.
His wife alleged that her husband died due to side-effects of Covid-19 vaccination. Death of Lalmani two days after taking vaccination caused a flutter in the district. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO P.D. Gupta has ordered a probe saying that there is permission from the government to vaccinate a 38-year-old man.
The CMO said that his body has been sent for the post mortem to ascertain the cause of death. “Post mortem report will throw some light on the cause of his death. We are also inquiring how a man of his age (38) was allowed vaccination against rules,” said the CMO
The State Health department has sought a detailed report from the CMO and issued directives to initiate action against health workers responsible for vaccination of a 38-year-old man. Initial inquiry revealed, the deceased got the jab on the recommendation of an Aasha Worker.
The incident has exposed chinks in the vaccination drive in rural Uttar Pradesh. Before the launch of the vaccination drive, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued strict directions to health workers not to play any partisan role during the drive.
AS per government order, only elderly persons over 60 years of age and those having comorbidities between the age-group of 45-60 have been included into the first phase of the vaccination drive.