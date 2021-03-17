COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: 38-year-old man dies two days after taking vaccination jab

Lucknow: A 38-year-old man died on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances two days after taking Covid 19 vaccination in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

A resident of Bahuti village under Lalganj Police Station in Mirzapur, Lamani (38) was vaccinated on March 15 at the Community Health Centre. After coming home, he started vomiting and complained of a severe body ache at night. Local doctors refused to treat the vaccinated patient. When his condition deteriorated further, his wife brought him to the district hospital where he died during treatment.

His wife alleged that her husband died due to side-effects of Covid-19 vaccination. Death of Lalmani two days after taking vaccination caused a flutter in the district. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO P.D. Gupta has ordered a probe saying that there is permission from the government to vaccinate a 38-year-old man.