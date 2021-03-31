COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Partial lockdown extended till April end amid spike in cases

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government of Tamil Nadu has extended its ongoing partial lockdown till April 30, during which Covid containment measures will be intensified. Safety measures including mask usage and social distancing will be strictly enforced. International air travel prohibition will continue except for permitted purposes.

As per a NDTV report, The lockdown extension comes as the Centre requesting the states to take strict measures to contain the emerging second wave of the disease.

Tamil Nadu is one of the states which has shown an unpward rise in the cases in the country. Amidst the ongoing assembly elections in the state, the authorities are concerned about a further spike in numbers. No fresh restrictions, however, have been been imposed on campaigning.

In the last 24 hours, 2,342 people have tested positive while 16 have succumbed to the virus. State capital Chennai has logged 874 fresh cases. This is the fourth straight day when the daily surge has stayed above 2000. The number of active cases is 14,846.