COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Amid surge in cases, govt announces new lockdown guidelines; salons, spas, religious places to remain shut from April 26

In a bid to tackle the spread of COVID-19 virus cases in Tamil Nadu, the government has announced new guidelines for lockdown. From April 26 onwards, beauty parlours, salons, spas, barber shops shall remain closed, only parcel/takeaway shall be allowed in hotels, restaurants, and tea shops. Besides, all places of worship to be closed for the public from April 26th.

In the new guidelines, wedding ceremonies shall be allowed to perform with a maximum of 50 people, while 25 people will be allowed in funerals. Except for Puducherry all other state passengers and travellers should apply for e-pass through the government portal, they will be allowed if cleared.

According to the police, the violators of the lockdown measures will be penalised. The state government had recently announced several restrictions, including night curfew, ban on tourists at the hill stations and total lockdown on Sundays with essential services exempted.