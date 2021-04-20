44 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses wasted till April 11, most in Tamil Nadu: RTI

Ever since the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, a Right to Information reply has revealed that a huge number of vaccine doses have been wasted by some states since India began inoculating people.

Tamil Nadu topping the list with wastage of over 12 per cent, followed by Haryana (9.74%), Punjab (8.12%), Manipur (7.8%) and Telangana (7.55%), the RTI revealed.

As per the data, till April 11, over 44 lakh doses were wasted out of 10 crore doses used by states.

On the contrary, Kerala, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Goa, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep are the states that have achieved the least vaccine waste. There was "zero wastage" of doses in these states.