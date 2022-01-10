COVID-19 in Rajasthan: Offline classes in coaching and schools in municipal areas including Kota closed till 30 Jan

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, the offline studies in coaching institutes and schools up to class 12 have been closed in the municipal urban areas of Rajasthan till 30 January.

The offline classes in coaching institutes and schools of the coaching city Kota have been closed as per the government guidelines on Covid-19. The state government has taken the decision in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the State. Rajasthan has witnessed over 5660 new Covid-19 cases.

Although the online classes can continue in schools and coaching institutes, the offline classes will remain closed in the State.

District Collector, Kota, Ujjwal Singh Rathore told that the Rajasthan government in its latest guidelines issued on Sunday night has asserted that although the offline classes for the students up to class 12 in coaching institutes and schools will remain closed the vaccinated students of age group 15 to 18 years studying in class 10 to 12 can go to their schools and coaching institutes for doubt clearing with due consent of their parents.

The decision would certainly impact the Kota coaching since the offline classes in the coaching institutes of Kota were resumed in September last year (2021) after the Covid-19 break. State government guidelines have advised students up to 15 years of age for studying at their homes only since they have not been vaccinated for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the colleges and universities in the State can continue their offline classes with Covid-19 protocols. The Rajasthan government has instructed the colleges and universities for continuing their offline classes with social distancing and if social distancing is not possible in the Colleges and Universities then the offline classes there can be run with 50% occupancy on a rotation basis.

Apart from restrictions on the education sector, the state government has also imposed restrictions on other sectors and commercial activities also. Now there will be a weekend curfew in the State every Sunday whereas all shops and markets will be allowed to open till only 8 pm on weekdays.

