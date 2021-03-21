COVID-19 in Karnataka: Second wave has begun in the state, says health minister Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday said the second wave of coronavirus has begun and sought people's cooperation to contain the disease.

"We are at the beginning of the second wave of coronavirus. Let us all join hands to control it because the next three months are crucial for us," Sudhakar told reporters here as the coronavirus cases started shooting up.

He said he would discuss with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa about the COVID-19 situation and measures to be taken. He said the state Technical Advisory Committee on coronavirus has given clear guidelines to the government stating that people would be in for a trouble if certain activities were not controlled.