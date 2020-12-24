COVID-19 in India: List of states that have imposed night curfew on Christmas-New Year

While many of us would be exceedingly glad to see the last of 2020, people might not be able to bid goodbye in style this time around. New Year celebrations promise to be rather somber this year as several states announce restrictions to stave off a possible resurgence of cases. And while some areas have restricted celebrations to some extent, others have made it nearly impossible for revelers to be out till midnight.
Here's a list of states imposing restrictions thus far:
Maharashtra
The state has imposed a night curfew that will be in effect from December 22 to January 5 amid growing concern about the detection of a new variant of the coronavirus in Britain. The curfew will be in effect from 11 pm to 6 am. Since this includes the new year, it is safe to say that revellers looking to ring in the new year at the stroke of midnight are out of luck.
Now, Mumbaikars will not be forbidden from going out after the curfew timing. However, this has to be for a valid reason (such as essential or emergency requirements) and they cannot be out in a group of more than five people.
While the instructions had initially been given for municipal corporation areas (cities), this was later updated to allow District Collectors to take their own decision on it and implement similar restrictions after taking permission from the Chief Secretary.
Rajasthan
Rajasthan's night curfew rules are even more stringent. According to an order issued by the Home Department there will be a curfew in place from December 31 night to January 1 morning. The curfew will be in effect for all cities in Rajasthan with a population of over one lakh. The restrictions will remain in place from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. No New Year party will be organised on the occasion while bursting of firecrackers will be banned. According to the order, markets will be closed at 7 pm.
Karnataka
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted had tweeted recently that a night curfew will be imposed in Karnataka from today, until January 1. While the instructions had been that movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities, some vehicles will ply. Buses of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, autorickshaws and cabs will operate during night curfew. There is also no restriction in movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles.
Gujarat
Some time ago, the Ahmedabad administration had imposed a night curfew in the city. This November notification has since been extended, and remains in effect till date. A similar night curfew had also been enforced in Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat on November 21. "There will be a curfew between 9 pm and 6 am beginning December 7 until further order in this regard," a December 7 order had said.
With such a curb in place, it is unlikely that New year parties and associated celebrations will be able to take place. "People must remain indoors during this period. They must not stand on roads, streets or public places and not move around on foot or in vehicles during this period," the notice had said.
Himachal Pradesh
There will be a night curfew in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts 10 pm to 6 am. Imposed towards the end of November, state ministers have said that the curbs will remain in place till January 5.
Punjab
A similar extension was also announced by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on December 11. The state will now face a night curfew till January 1. There are also restrictions on people gathering for events. A total of 100 people can get together for indoor festivities and up to 250 people for outdoor events during the non-curfew hours.
Manipur
There will be a night curfew in Manipur till December 31 - from 6 pm to 4 am. It is not clear whether this will be extended in light of recent developments. No more than 20 people can now gather for ceremonial events.
(With inputs from agencies)
