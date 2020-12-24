COVID-19 in India: List of states that have imposed night curfew on Christmas-New Year

While many of us would be exceedingly glad to see the last of 2020, people might not be able to bid goodbye in style this time around. New Year celebrations promise to be rather somber this year as several states announce restrictions to stave off a possible resurgence of cases. And while some areas have restricted celebrations to some extent, others have made it nearly impossible for revelers to be out till midnight.

Here's a list of states imposing restrictions thus far:

Maharashtra

The state has imposed a night curfew that will be in effect from December 22 to January 5 amid growing concern about the detection of a new variant of the coronavirus in Britain. The curfew will be in effect from 11 pm to 6 am. Since this includes the new year, it is safe to say that revellers looking to ring in the new year at the stroke of midnight are out of luck.

Now, Mumbaikars will not be forbidden from going out after the curfew timing. However, this has to be for a valid reason (such as essential or emergency requirements) and they cannot be out in a group of more than five people.