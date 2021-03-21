COVID-19 in Gujarat: There won't be any lockdown, people need to follow guidelines, says CM Vijay Rupani

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases all over India, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said that there would be no lockdown in the state. The CM has said in order to curb the covid cases people shall have to follow guidelines. Wearing mask, using sanitizer and maintaining social distancing are must to stop the spread of Coronavirus, the CM said.

Gujarat reported 1,565 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 2,85,429, while the day also saw six deaths and 969 recoveries. The toll in the state is now 4,443, while the recovery count is 2,74,249, which is 96.08 per cent of the caseload, leaving it with 6,737 active cases, including 69 on ventilator support. Of the new cases, Surat led with 484, followed by 406 in Ahmedabad, 152 in Rajkot, 151 in Vadodara, while other districts saw cases in 15 to 35 range