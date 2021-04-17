COVID-19 in Gujarat: Govt makes RT-PCR test mandatory for Kumbh Mela returnees in state

Owing to a massive rise in COVID-19 cases, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, today issued orders stating that persons returning to Karnataka after taking part in the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar should get their RT-PCR test done immediately on return. He said "all devotees of Gujarat who went to Kumbh Mela will not be given direct entry to their village on their return."
All the returnees from Kumbh Mela will be tested for RT-PCR he said. Besides, people found infected will be kept in isolation for 14 days. Orders in the same regards have been issued to all District Collectors, he said.
A similar order few days back had been issued by the Karnataka Government stating that persons returning to Karnataka after taking part in the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar should get their RT-PCR test done immediately on return.
The ongoing Kumbh, which has seen lakhs of people from different parts of the country and seers attending the auspicious event in large numbers, has drawn flak from various quarters as the number of COVID-19 cases has zoomed at a rapid pace in the past few weeks. The event has also reported the coronavirus cases in large numbers.
Rupani also said 25,000 to 30,000 hospital beds were added in a very short period across Gujarat to treat coronavirus positive patients.
"At present, there are 75,000 beds at various facilities in Gujarat," the chief minister said. Acknowledging the shortage of hospital beds in cities and the difficulties faced by people, Rupani said 10,000 more beds will be added in the next 15 days.
'In Jamnagar too, we will add 370 beds very soon. We will also increase the number of ambulances and the mortuary vans soon," he added.
Gujarat on Friday added the highest number of 8,920 new coronavirus positive cases in a day, taking the tally to 3,84,688, while a record 94 patients died due to the infection which raised the toll to 5,170, as per the state health department.
