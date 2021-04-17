COVID-19 in Gujarat: Govt makes RT-PCR test mandatory for Kumbh Mela returnees in state

Owing to a massive rise in COVID-19 cases, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, today issued orders stating that persons returning to Karnataka after taking part in the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar should get their RT-PCR test done immediately on return. He said "all devotees of Gujarat who went to Kumbh Mela will not be given direct entry to their village on their return."

All the returnees from Kumbh Mela will be tested for RT-PCR he said. Besides, people found infected will be kept in isolation for 14 days. Orders in the same regards have been issued to all District Collectors, he said.

A similar order few days back had been issued by the Karnataka Government stating that persons returning to Karnataka after taking part in the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar should get their RT-PCR test done immediately on return.