COVID-19 in Delhi: New Zealand High Commission appeals for oxygen cylinder to Youth Congress on Twitter; deletes tweet later

Soon after it tweeted and demanded an oxygen cylinder from SOSIYC (Relief campaign of Indian Youth Congress) in Delhi, New Zealand High Commission deleted the tweet and clarified that it was trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and the appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted.
The clarification by the New Zealand High Commission came after several social media users criticised the Centre for failing to help even foreign diplomats in Delhi.
"Could you please help with oxygen cylinder urgently at the New Zealand High Commission? Thank you," the high commission had written in a deleted tweet with mention to SOSYIC and Congress leader Srinivas B V.
The SOSYIC had also provided oxygen cylinders to the Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi yesterday. However, the ministry of external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar, in the clarification after MEA received a flak on social media, said that the supply by IYC was unsolicited as the embassy had no COVID-19 cases.
The clarification by MEA came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed MEA on Twitter.
"While I thank @IYC for its stellar efforts, as an Indian citizen I’m stunned that the youth wing of the opposition party is attending to SOS calls from foreign embassies. Is the MEA sleeping @DrSJaishankar?" Ramesh had tweeted.
Replying to his tweet, Dr S Jaishankar wrote, "MEA checked with the Philippines Embassy. This was an unsolicited supply as they had no Covid cases. Clearly for cheap publicity by you know who. Giving away cylinders like this when there are people in desperate need of oxygen is simply appalling."
"Jairamji, MEA never sleeps; our people know across the world. MEA also never fakes; we know who does," he added.
Meanwhile, the youth congress workers have reached the high commission office with an oxygen cylinder. The update was shared by Shrinivas BV on Twitter.
"We have reached New Zealand High Commission with oxygen cylinders. Please open the gates and save a soul on time. #SOSIYC," he wrote on Twitter.
