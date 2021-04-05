COVID-19 in Delhi: Micro-containment zones will be designated in areas with more than 2 cases, says Satyendar Jain

NEW DELHI: While addressing the press conference, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that Delhi Government is taking the concerned measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. He said that Delhi lodged 4,033 positive covid cases yesterday and the positivity rate was 4.64%. Jain also stated that the random tests are being done at a fast pace. He further mentioned that Delhi is conducting more than 80,000 tests on a daily basis. This is 5 times more than that of the national average of covid tests being done. The Kejriwal Government is taking a number of other decisions in this regard. To this, he added that micro-containment zones are being created wherever 2-3 cases of coronavirus are detected. Jain also appealed to the people who have recovered from the coronavirus infection to donate plasma in large numbers.

Addressing the press conference, Satyendar Jain said, “I appeal to all the citizens of Delhi to follow covid-appropriate behaviour and not show any negligence with regard to it. I believe that taking necessary precautions is of utmost importance to stop the infection of Coronavirus.”

Responding to a question about the increased number of Covid-19 cases and subsequent deaths caused by the Coronavirus, Jain said, “The severity of the cases is comparatively lower as compared to the previous coronavirus waves. This is the fourth wave in Delhi and the second wave in the country.”

While clarifying about random testing, Satyendar Jain said, “Random testing is being done at a fast pace in Delhi. We are doing more than 80,000 tests daily. There were 86,899 tests done yesterday. We are doing 5 times more tests in Delhi than that of the national average.”

Talking about the measures taken by the Delhi Government, Jain said, “Delhi Government is taking appropriate measures, the most significant one being boosting of the daily testing capacity. Around 80-90,000 tests are being done each day. Moreover, among the infected patients, asymptomatic, and mildly symptomatic patients are being home isolated, and moderate to severe cases are being isolated and treated in the hospitals. Genome tracing is also being carried out and about 30 people are being traced for the coronavirus infection. Additionally, the micro containment zones are being created to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Responding to a question about variants, Jain said, “Let scientists look over the variants and it would not make much difference. Scientists say that the current corona variant is spreading at a fast pace with less severity and the mortality rate is also low. The central lab is doing the study on the variants.”

In the end, Satyendar Jain said, “I appeal to the people to abide by all the Covid-19 instructions and guidelines.”