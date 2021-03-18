COVID-19 in Delhi: Can vaccinate everyone in three months, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal

In a bid to inoculate all the beneficiaries in Delhi, today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed the Central Government to allow COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 and assured that his government could vaccinate all of Delhi in three months if this was allowed and eligibility restrictions were relaxed.

In a meeting held by the Aam Aadmi Pary chief, he said, "allow walk-in vaccinations at all centres for everybody. If all this is allowed and we get sufficient supply, then according to our plan, we will be able to vaccinate whole of Delhi in three months".

He said, "we're writing to Centre to relax some parameters so that vaccination can be done at more centres with all precautions".

Appealing the people for taking the vaccination he said, "There is no reason for hesitation. Me and my parents also got vaccinated. The centre has issued guidelines on vaccination but they are very restrictive. We have been vaccinating for over two months now. The vaccination system needs to open up. Apart from those below 18...everybody should be able to get vaccinated."