COVID-19 in Delhi: Can vaccinate everyone in three months, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal

In a bid to inoculate all the beneficiaries in Delhi, today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed the Central Government to allow COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 and assured that his government could vaccinate all of Delhi in three months if this was allowed and eligibility restrictions were relaxed.
In a meeting held by the Aam Aadmi Pary chief, he said, "allow walk-in vaccinations at all centres for everybody. If all this is allowed and we get sufficient supply, then according to our plan, we will be able to vaccinate whole of Delhi in three months".
He said, "we're writing to Centre to relax some parameters so that vaccination can be done at more centres with all precautions".
Appealing the people for taking the vaccination he said, "There is no reason for hesitation. Me and my parents also got vaccinated. The centre has issued guidelines on vaccination but they are very restrictive. We have been vaccinating for over two months now. The vaccination system needs to open up. Apart from those below 18...everybody should be able to get vaccinated."
The CM appealed to all those eligible in the current inoculation drives covering people above 60 and those over 45 with other illnesses to get their Covid shots.
"I appeal to everyone, who is eligible, to get themselves vaccinated. 30,000-40,000 vaccines are being administered per day as of now. We will increase this to 1.25 lakh vaccines per day. In the next few days, we are increasing our capacity," he said. The CM also stressed on increasing the hours of vaccination drive.
Meanwhile, on March 17, over 536 tested positive for the virus, which has been highest since January 1, the caseload in the union territory reached to 6.45 lakh.
