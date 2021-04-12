COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: Govt releases revised rates for treatment to avoid loot at private hospital

Amid Coronavirus spike, complaints of extortion(hefty fees charged) made by private hospitals in the name of Covid 19 treatment the Chhattisgarh government has released revised rates for treatment.

Government has revised the rates of treatment of Covid-19 patients for the private hospitals, said the government press release on Monday.

The Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday directed the Health Department officials to fix revised rates of treatment of corona patients in private hospitals.

As per the order issued by the department, Rs 6200 rupees per day has been prescribed for the treatment of patients with moderate condition including expense of oxygen and PPE kits along with a protective care isolation bed in the National Accreditation Board of Hospitals (NABH) recognized private hospitals, the release said.

Rs 12000 per day has been fixed which includes ICU facility without ventilator for the treatment of patients with critical condition and Rs 17000 per day including ICU facility with ventilator will be charged for the treatment of very serious patients, it said.

At the same time, Rs 6200, Rs 10,000 and Rs 14000 will be charged every day for the treatment of moderate, severe and very serious patients for private hospitals not recognized with NABH, it added.

The cost of treatment of Covid-19 in private hospitals will have to be borne by the patients, it further said.