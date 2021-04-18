COVID-19 in Bihar: Amid surge in cases, govt imposes night curfew; religious places, schools, malls to remain shut till May 15

Owing to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that night curfew (9 pm to 5 am) will remain in place across the state. The state today recorded 8,690 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Besides night curfew, the CM has also issued few more orders in order to curb the spread of virus. Issuing orders he said, all shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm. Also, restaurants and dhabas to be operational for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm only.

The CM further said that all religious places in the state shall remain closed in state till May 15. As far as gatherings is concerned, not more than 25 people will be allowed at last rites while only 100 people will be allowed at weddings.