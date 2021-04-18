COVID-19 in Bihar: Amid surge in cases, govt imposes night curfew; religious places, schools, malls to remain shut till May 15

Owing to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that night curfew (9 pm to 5 am) will remain in place across the state. The state today recorded 8,690 fresh cases of COVID-19.
Besides night curfew, the CM has also issued few more orders in order to curb the spread of virus. Issuing orders he said, all shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm. Also, restaurants and dhabas to be operational for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm only.
The CM further said that all religious places in the state shall remain closed in state till May 15. As far as gatherings is concerned, not more than 25 people will be allowed at last rites while only 100 people will be allowed at weddings.
Bihar has been witnessing a spike in its daily coronavirus cases taking the state's total caseload above the 3.15 lakh mark.
So far, the novel coronavirus has affected 3.15 lakh people and claimed over 1,700 lives in Bihar. More than 2.74 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in Bihar but the state's recovery rate has dropped to 86.93 per cent due to the alarming spike in daily cases.
Meanwhile, over 57.83 lakh people have inoculated in Bihar so far out of which more than 1.20 lakh citizens were administered the jabs Saturday.
