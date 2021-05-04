COVID-19: How long will we need to wear masks?

It’s a question that you’ve probably typed into Google, at least more than once: how long will I need to wear my mask for?

It’s probably difficult to find an exact answer on how long you will need to wear your mask, but the answer that you might not exactly want to hear is the answer that’s most likely: a long time. In fact, most researchers and scientists expect that COVID-19 will eventually become endemic.

How Long Will You Need to Wear a Mask?

In a Nature poll, 89% of all scientists believed that COVID-19 is either very likely or likely to become an endemic virus. What does endemic mean? It means that mask wearing will be here to stay for a while, because the virus in question will continue to circulate around the globe for years to come, if not longer than that.

It all depends on how the virus evolves, and the type of immunity that people receive from the virus. There are already many viruses that are endemic, including the influenza and four other human coronaviruses. However, due to a certain level of herd immunity that has been achieved, in addition to annual vaccines, these viruses have not required lockdowns and the wearing of masks in the past.