COVID-19: Head of Maha Nirvani Akhara suffering from virus dies in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The head of the Maha Nirvani Akhara from Madhya Pradesh Swami Kapil Dev who was under treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital here has died, an official said on Thursday. The akhara's Mahamandaleshwar, who had come to attend the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar from Madhya Pradesh, was admitted to the Kailash Hospital here after his RT-PCR test result, Haridwar's Chief Medical Officer S K Jha said. Swami Kapil Dev passed away at the hospital on April 13, Superintendent of Police (City) Sarita Dobhal said.

Over 1,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases. Medical workers conducted 2,36,751 tests over the five-day period in the mela site. Out of these, 1,701 came out positive for coronavirus.

The numbers include both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test reports of devotees and seers of different akharas (ascetic groups) over the five-day period in the entire mela site extending from Haridwar to Devprayag, Jha said.