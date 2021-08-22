COVID-19: Haryana govt extends restrictions till September 6

Haryana government on Sunday announced that it has extended COVID-induced restrictions till September 6 under 'Surakshit Haryana' campaign.

According to the guidelines, restaurants, bars, gyms, spas shall now be allowed to open with 50% seating capacity. Besides, all shops and malls are allowed to open with social distancing norms.

On August 9, the Haryana government had extended its guidelines till August 23, however the guidelines have been yet again pushed till September 6 now.

Here's a look at the complete list of guidelines:

a. Restaurants and Bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open with 50% of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms.

b. Gyms and Spas are allowed to open with 50% capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms.

c. Club houses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity with adherence to requisite social distancing and other COVID-19 appropriate safety norms. Members/visitors shall be allowed to play in Golf Courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding.

d. All shops and malls are allowed to open with adherence to requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms.

e. Swimming pools are allowed to open after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms. All swimmers/practitioners/eligible visitors and staff to preferably get vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Haryana Government extends COVID-induced restrictions till September 6 pic.twitter.com/4aSLUvjQlh — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

f. University/colleges are allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and off line examinations

g. Training centers established under the aegis of Haryana Skill Development Mission are allowed to open.

h. Coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (whether government or private) are allowed to open.

i. Industrial Training institutes (Ms) are allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes.

j. Religious places are allowed to open.

k. Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance.

l. All production units, establishments, industries are permitted to function.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Saturday reported one Covid-related fatality taking the cumulative toll to 9,666 while 19 new infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,331.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Karnal district.

Among the districts, six cases were from Gurgaon and three from Panchkula. There are 675 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 04:23 PM IST