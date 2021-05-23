COVID-19: Haryana govt extends lockdown till May 31; some restrictions eased

The Haryana Government today extended its lockdown for a week till 5 am on May 31. State Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan in the order said the lockdown, which was earlier imposed till May 24, has been extended by a week till 5 am on May 31.

The state government however has eased some restrictions in which it has allowed stand-alone shops to open during the day and others to open on alternative days. This is the fourth time that the state government has extended the lockdown amid the second wave sweeping the country.

As per the new orders, "stand-alone shops are allowed to open during the day when the night curfew is not in operation". The night curfew in the state begins at 6 pm and ends at 5 am.