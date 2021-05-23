COVID-19: Haryana govt extends lockdown till May 31; some restrictions eased

The Haryana Government today extended its lockdown for a week till 5 am on May 31. State Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan in the order said the lockdown, which was earlier imposed till May 24, has been extended by a week till 5 am on May 31.
The state government however has eased some restrictions in which it has allowed stand-alone shops to open during the day and others to open on alternative days. This is the fourth time that the state government has extended the lockdown amid the second wave sweeping the country.
As per the new orders, "stand-alone shops are allowed to open during the day when the night curfew is not in operation". The night curfew in the state begins at 6 pm and ends at 5 am.
"Shops other than stand-alone shops are allowed to open from 7:00 am to 12 pm in two groups namely odd and even - shops with odd numbers on odd dates and shops with even numbers on even dates. Besides, malls are not allowed to open," it added.
In a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, the state government had first imposed the lockdown on May 3, which was extended every week since then.
The Haryana government has termed the lockdown as "Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert/Safe Haryana)".
On Saturday, Haryana reported 98 coronavirus deaths as 5,021 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 7,33,628. Currently, the state has 47,993 active cases. The positivity rate - share of tests which come back positive - stands at 8.53 per cent. Besides, the total number of black fungus cases in Haryana rose to 398, with the maximum 147 cases reported from Gurgaon district, the health department said on Sunday.
(With agency inputs)
