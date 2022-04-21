COVID-19: Govt panel recommends Corbevax use among kids aged 5-12 years

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Drugs Controller General of India - India’s drug regulator on Thursday recommended the use of Biological E’s Corbevax in children aged 5-12 years according to News18. The panel met today afternoon to discuss data and the use of the vaccine in children in that age bracket.

The recommendations have now been sent to the Drug Controller General of India by the SEC. A nod by the DCGI is now awaited before the Union Health Ministry gives a final go-ahead.

Corbevax is currently being administered to children in the age group 12-14 years.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 05:33 PM IST