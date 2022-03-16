Vaccination of kids aged 12-14 years: Indore division gets 3.21 lakh doses of Corbevax, 70K for Indore district

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though the Covid-19 vaccination for kids of age between 12 and 14 years will start only after Rangpanchami in the state, the distribution of Corbevax vaccine has started and Indore division has got the first lot of 3.21 lakh doses.

According to the regional director (Health) Dr Ashok Dagaria, the first lot of Corbevax vaccine, which is to be administered to children of age 12-14 years, was received on Tuesday, along with a new lot of Covaxin for teenagers of age 15-17 years.

“As many as 3.21 lakh doses were received for Indore division, out of which over 22 per cent (70,000 doses) will be given to Indore district. Training for officials and staff is going on at the national and state levels, after which a series of training programmes will be organised at district level for registration of kids,” Dr Dagaria added.

After Indore, Dhar will get 58,000 doses, while Khargone will get 50,000 doses of Corbevax vaccine for kids. Immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said registration of children on the CoWin portal had started, but the sites for vaccination will start only after March 22 (Rangpanchami). He added that the national-level training of officials and staff would be conducted on March 16 and would continue for other staff, especially for registration of patients and preparing a safe environment for vaccinating children.

Another health official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The decision of postponing the vaccination drive for children was taken due to the coming festivities, as well. The government has been planning to launch vaccination sites in schools, but due to the holidays during the Holi weekend and Rangpanchami festivities, fewer beneficiaries will come for their vaccines on those days.”

Distribution of Corbevax vaccine in Indore district

Districts Doses distribution

Alirajpur 22,000

Barwani 39,000

Burhanpur 19,000

Dhar 58,000

Indore 70,000

Jhabua 29,000

Khandwa 34,000

Khargone 50,000

Total 3 21, 000

