COVID-19: Germany, Italy, France report highest cases globally; check full list here

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 513.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.23 million and vaccinations to over 11.35 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 513,457,336 and 6,235,231, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,357,301,157.

Meanwhile, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer, there are several countries that are still reporting a huge amount of cases. Germany, South Korea and France have reported the maximum cases on Saturday, April 30.

Check out the list below:

Germany - 57,003

Italy - 53,602

France - 49,482

South Korea - 43,262

Australia - 39,258

Japan - 36,403

Check the full list here.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 81,349,060 and 993,712, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,075,864.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,448,236), France (28,835,895), Germany (24,809,785), the UK (22,213,972), Russia (17,917,191), South Korea (17,275,649), Italy (16,463,200), Turkey (15,032,093), Spain (11,833,457) and Vietnam (10,649,801).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (663,736), India (523,803), Russia (368,319), Mexico (324,294), Peru (212,810), the UK (175,552), Italy (163,507), Indonesia (156,257), France (146,967), Iran (141,083), Colombia (139,797), Germany (135,461), Argentina (128,542), Poland (116,042), Spain (104,227) and South Africa (100,363).

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 06:41 PM IST