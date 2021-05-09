COVID-19: ESIC installs oxygen plants at two hospitals in Delhi-NCR

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), which comes under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has installed oxygen generation plants at two hospitals in Delhi-NCR area.

A 440 LPM capacity plant has been installed at the ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Faridabad, while another plant of 220 LPM capacity was commissioned at ESIC Hospital in Jhilmil, New Delhi on Sunday. This will enable these hospitals to augment the availability of their ICU and ventilator beds, a release said.