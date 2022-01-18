Covid-19: Delhi logs 11,684 new cases and 38 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate falls to 22.47%

Delhi on Tuesday reported 11,684 new Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to Delhi Health Bulletin, active cases are 78,112 and the positivity rate stood at 22.47 per cent, which is 5.52 per cent less than yesterday. For the first time in a week, the positivity rate in the city has fallen.

A total of 17,516 patients recovered from the virus in the preceding 24 hours, while 38 more deaths were recorded, according to the health bulletin issued by the government.

With the addition of new cases on Tuesday, the active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stand at 66,428. Of these, 63,432 patients are in home isolation. A total of 2,590 COVID positive patients are admitted in hospitals, of which 871 are on oxygen support

On Monday, the capital city logged 12,527 new cases Covid-19, a 31.4 per cent drop from Sunday’s case count. Whereas, the positivity rate in the national capital on Monday stood at 27.99 per cent.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases per day in the national capital has been decreasing for four consecutive days now. Prior to the 31.4 per cent dip today, the daily tally had dropped 11.7 per cent on Sunday, and 15 per cent on Saturday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday had said that Covid cases have decreased in the city over the last four days as the weekend curfew is proving to work and assured migrant workers there will be no lockdown in the national capital.

He said the vaccination drive in Delhi completed one year on Monday and a total of 2.85 crore doses have been administered so far.

Meanwhile, Covid vaccination first dose has been given to 100 per cent of the eligible population in Delhi while both doses have been given to 80 per cent of the targeted people.

"As many as 1.27 lakh precautionary doses have been administered to senior citizens, frontline workers and healthcare workers," the health minister had said.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 07:13 PM IST