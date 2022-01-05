Covid-19: Delhi logs 10,665 fresh cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate climbs to 11.88%

Delhi on Wednesday reported 10,665 fresh cases and at least 8 deaths in the last 24 hours while the total active cases in the city stood at 23,307. This marks the highest single-day spike in Covid cases since Tuesday.

According to the Health Department, the positivity rate has been 11.88 per cent.

The national capital might record around 10,000 new Covid cases today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had stated earlier in the day, referring to the unprecedented surge in COVID cases.

“The positivity rate – the number of people testing positive for every 100 tests- is expected to surge to 10 per cent in the city”, he had said.

Amid the rising cases, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had reimposed weekend curfew on Saturdays and Sundays. Addressing the media, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had urged the people to step out only when it is an absolute necessity after wearing a mask and to maintain social/physical distancing.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms, the CM informed on Twitter.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 06:28 PM IST