'Delhi may report 10,000 COVID-19 cases today': Satyendar Jain, says third wave has set in

The third wave of COVID-19 pandemic has hit Delhi and the city is expected to record 10,000 new cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 10 per cent, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

"Delhi is likely to report around 10,000 COVID infections today, with the daily positivity rate rising to nearly 10%. The third wave of COVID-19 has set in," Satyendar Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Delhi government has instructed private hospitals to increase the number of reserved beds for COVID-19 patients to 40% from 10% of their capacity. Nearly 2% of beds are occupied in the government hospitals," he added.

The minister also said that only 300-400 samples are being sent for genome sequencing now as sequencing of all samples is not possible.

Testing for COVID-19 has been increased and around 90,000 tests have been conducted on Tuesday, he said the government has activated a COVID-19 war room which will maintain district and hospital-wise data about bed occupancy, patients, oxygen etc, Jain added.

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a weekend curfew and work from home for its offices as the city recorded 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest number since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 percent and three fatalities.

During the weekend curfew that will come into force at 10 pm on Friday and will be in place till 5 am on Monday to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by Omicron, all essential services will be allowed in the national capital. Along with weekend curfew, night curfew will also continue to be in place during weekdays.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 12:14 PM IST