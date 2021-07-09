COVID-19 curbs: Stay on Char Dham Yatra till July 28, says Uttarakhand high court

Nainital (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday has extended the stay on the Char Dham Yatra till July 28.

The High Court, earlier on June 28, had stayed the state Cabinet's decision permitting Char Dham Yatra with a limited number of pilgrims and also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines. In view of Covid-19 and poor health preparedness, the decision of the government has been put on hold by High Court.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Government on Tuesday filed the Special Leave Petition (SPL) at the Supreme Court against the Uttarakhand High Court's order staying the Char Dham Yatra.