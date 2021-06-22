COVID-19: Covaxin for children above 2 years by September, says AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria

Amid the ongoing speculations around the COVID-19 vaccination for the children who are also likely to get affected by the third wave of virus, Dr Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi said that the vaccine for kids above age of 2 can be expected in September.

According to India Today report, Dr Guleria, one of the crucial member of the government's task force on Covid-19 told that Covaxin's data for children after completion of the Phase 2/3 trials will be available by September and the approval is expected same month. He also added that if Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine gets a green signal in India then that could also be an option for children.

Currently, screening children for these trials have already began in AIIMS Delhi.

Commenting on opening schools, Dr Guleria said, “a holistic approach has to be taken.” Guleria also said that policymakers must look at opening up schools in a way that would prevent institutes from becoming super-spreader events.