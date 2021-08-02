COVID-19: Covaxin effective against Delta Plus variant, shows ICMR study

Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, many variants have been found then acroos many parts of the globe, out of which Delta Plus is being considered as one of the most infectious due to its faster spreading rate. With many countries trying to make a vaccine for the virus, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin (BBV152) is effective against Delta Plus (AY.1) variant of the coronavirus, according to a study published in biorxivby the Indian Council of Medical and Research (ICMR).

Covaxin is developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech which has shown an overall vaccine efficacy of 77.8% based on the results from the Phase 3 trials.

Several cases related to Delta Plus variant have been reported in the country so far. However, it is unclear whether the variant impacts vaccine efficacy. The MoHFW on June 22 designated the 'Delta Plus' variant of the novel coronavirus, as a "variant of concern". Currently, India has as many as 70 cases of Delta plus variant.

According to the study, "A minor reduction was observed in the neutralizing antibody titer in COVID- 19 recovered cases full BBV152 vaccinated and post immunized infected cases compared to COVID-19 naive vaccinated individuals." The study was conducted with samples collected from three groups.