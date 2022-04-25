COVID-19: Chandigarh makes masks compulsory in 'closed environment'; violators to be fined Rs 500

The Chandigarh administration on Monday mandated the wearing of masks in public places, public transport, education institutions, gove and private offices and all types of indoor gatherings amid slight rise in COVID-19 cases in India.

The closed environment comprises public transport buses, taxis, cinema halls, malls, shops, educational institutes, all government and private offices and all type of indoor gatherings.

Non-compliance of the order would invite a fine of Rs 500, said the administration.

Violation will amount to Rs 500 fine.

Chandigarh yesterday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 91,998, the bulletin said, adding that there are 35 active cases in the city. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city and the death toll figure stands at 1,165.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported 21 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 7,59,422, according to a medical bulletin on Sunday.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24-hours. The death toll stands at 17,744, according to the bulletin.

Punjab has recorded 329 new Covid cases and two deaths in April so far, it said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 165, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported seven followed by four in Patiala and three in Pathankot.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 06:39 PM IST