COVID-19: Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild/ asymptomatic cases - Check out full list

India recorded a single-day rise of 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,06,65,148, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

As many as 3,780 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,26,188.

Amid a massive rise in the COVID-19 cases in India, the ministry of health and family welfare has issued revised guidelines for home isolation of mild/ asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

Which patient is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms?

The asymptomatic cases are laboratory confirmed cases not experiencing any symptoms and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 94%. Clinically assigned mild cases are patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms (&/or fever) without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 94%.

Which patients are eligible for home isolation?

The patient should be clinically assigned as mild/ asymptomatic case by the treating Medical Officer.

Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and for quarantining the family contacts.

A care giver should be available to provide care on 24x7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart disease, Chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, Cerebro-vascular disease etc shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

Patients suffering from immune compromised status (HIV, Transplant recipients, Cancer therapy etc.) are not recommended for home isolation and shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

The care giver and all close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.

Instructions to be followed by the patient

Patient must isolate himself from other household members, stay in the identified room and away from other people in home, especially elderlies and those with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, renal disease etc.

The patient should be kept in a well-ventilated room with cross ventilation and windows should be kept open to allow fresh air to come in.

Patient should at all times use triple layer medical mask. Discard mask after 8 hours of use or earlier if they become wet or visibly soiled. In the event of care giver entering the room, both care giver and patient may consider using N 95 mask.

Mask should be discarded only after disinfecting it with 1% Sodium Hypochlorite.