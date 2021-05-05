Railways set up 70,000 isolation beds in more than 4,400 Covid care coaches: Find out which states are using the coaches as units

With an aim to support the country in its fight against COVID-19, Railways made available a fleet of more than 4,400 isolation coaches with around 70,000 beds to serve as isolation units. The railway ministry stated that these isolation coaches can be easily moved and positioned at places of demand on the Indian Railways network.

Of the 4,400 Covid care coaches, as per demand by various states, railways has handed over 232 coaches for Covid care with a bed-capacity of more than 4,000 beds. As per latest records, cumulatively registers 162 admissions with 96 subsequent discharges. Presently, 66 Covid patients are utilising the isolation coaches. More than 3,600 beds are still available at these facilities.

The ministry stated a quick memorandum agreement of shared responsibilities and rapid action plans are being worked out by Railways with the respective District Authorities.

The ministry stated the isolation units are shared based on the demand of the states. Below is the list of states:

Gujarat: The Railways have deployed 10 coaches for Sabarmati and 6 coaches for Chandoliya in terms of Memorandum of Agreement with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.



Nagaland: In terms of the demand by Nagaland government, the Railway worked has positioned 10 isolation coaches at Dimapur. Isolation Coaches were deployed for Jabalpur and are now functional.



Maharashtra: At Palghar, 21 Coaches are now made functional for the medical emergencies by the Railways. The Railway has also positioned 11 covid care coaches (with one coach serving exclusively for medical personnel and supplies) at Ajni Inland Container Depot and handed over to Nagpur Municipal Corporation. In that unit, six patients were admitted and four discharged.

At Nandurbar, 94 covid care coaches have been deployed. In the last few days, 14 new admissions were registered, as on date while 13 patients were discharged. Meanwhile, 26 COVID-19 patients are currently in isolation at this facility. Cumulatively up to now, 104 admissions were registered with 78 subsequent discharge of patients by State Health Authorities.

Madhya Pradesh: The Ratlam Division of Western Railway has deployed 22 coaches with a capacity of 320 beds at Tihi station near Indore. 19 patients are admitted here so far while 1 patient was discharged. Around 302 beds are still available at this facility. At Bhopal, where 20 coaches are deployed. At this facility, there were 28 admissions with 12 patients discharged as per latest data. At this facility, 273 beds are available.



Delhi: The Railway has provided 75 COVID care coaches with a capacity of 1,200 beds, as per the demand of the state government. 50 coaches are positioned at Shakurbasti and 25 coaches at Anand Vihar stations. 5 admissions were registered as on date with 4 patients discharged. 1,199 beds are still available.

Uttar Pradesh: Though coaches have not yet been requisitioned by the state government, 10 coaches each are placed at Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad totalling to a capacity of 800 beds (50 coaches).