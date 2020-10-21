COVID-19 cases on oxygen support in ICUs have shown a significant decrease: Health Ministry

There were 43,022 COVID-19 cases on oxygen support on September 1. A total of 72, 575 on October 1 and 57,357 on October 19, according to the data of the Health Ministry.

The Union Health Ministry said that the Centre's focussed and comprehensive strategies have resulted in enhanced medical infrastructure. "The Centre's focused and comprehensive strategies have resulted in enhanced medical infrastructure, use of oxygen as part of the Standard Treatment Protocol for clinical management of patients, and extensive arrangements of oxygen supply across the country," it said.

Meanwhile, denying reports on the scarcity of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that there was never any shortage in the last 10 months and that India was in an "extremely comfortable position".

The Ministry had also initiated the process to import about 100,000 MT of LMO as a precautionary measure in anticipation of a surge in COVID cases in the country as the festival season and winters were around the corner.

"This is to ensure adequate stocks and to address any anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a weekly press briefing.

(Inputs from Agencies)