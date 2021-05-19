COVID-19: Can oxygen concentrator be used at home? Here's what the government has to say

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, medical 'oxygen' has been one of the important necessity for treating covid patients. India has been dealing with crisis as many states have been crumbling for oxygen. As the demand for oxygen is on a rise, there had been myths around that an oxygen concentrator can be used at home in case of emergency, however the Central Government has put to rest the myth and clarified that oxygen concentrators are to be used with accurate guidance from a chest physician or an internal medicine specialist only as this can be potentially harmful.

Few weeks back, the Central government had bust the myth that drinking warm water or taking hot water bath doesn't help to prevent the COVID-19 virus. It revealed the fact that a temperature of 60 to 75 degree celcius is required in lab settings to kill the virus.

Owing to the crisis situation, so far, 12,874 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders and 19 oxygen generation plants have been delivered to states and union territories (UTs). Besides these, the government said 9,925 ventilators/ BiPAP, and approximately 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials were also dispatched between April 27 and May 18 to the states and UTs. The government has been receiving international cooperation of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries/organisations.