COVID-19: Active cases in the country decline to 6,402

New Delhi: India logged in 406 new Coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,46,69,421 while there were 12 deaths in 24 hours, 11 of them in Kerala and one in Rajasthan.

The total death toll stands at 5,30,586 while the active caseload dropped to 6,402 and 4,41,32,433 people recovered.

With 9,189 vaccine doses imparted in the past 24 hours, the total vaccination stands at 219.86 crore.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of 87 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,32,433, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

