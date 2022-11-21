Mumbai: Retired constable's son wears uniform to con people, held

Ramdas Jagtap | Admin

Kalwa: The son of a retired police constable was arrested by the Kalwa police on Saturday (November 19) after he was caught cheating people in Kalwa by wearing a fake uniform and impersonation a policeman.

According to an officer, “Ramdas Jagtap wanted to become a cop himself but failed due to poor scores. He then purchased a police uniform, made a fake identity card and cheated several persons. When his parents got to know of this, they informed the Kalwa police. However, Jagtap continued to cheat people in this way.”

The officer added that Jagtap would stop car owners and would cite violations made to extort money. “He also cheated a woman who fell in love with him believing his fake identity. She left him when she discovered the truth,” the officer said.

Senior police inspector Manohar Awhad of Kalwa police station said, “On November 13,we received a complaint from one Bharti, who Jagtap had stopped while he was travelling in an autorickshaw. Jagtap was wearing a police uniform. On the pretext of deleting some messages on his phone, he opened the Exodus Bitcoin app and transferred the complainant’s US$7,669 to his own account. When the complainant realised,he filed a case against unknown police personnel.”

Awhad further added that police officials started looking for the fake police officer. “Through CCTV footage we found the number of a Datsun car used by Jagtap during the crime. They then tracked him down to Manisha Nagar in Kalwa. He confessed to impersonation a policeman to con people and make a quick buck,” he said. The police are now inquiring if Jagtap has cheated others in the vicinity and are requesting people to come forward to file a case against him.