COVID-19: 3 states were wearing mask is a must during New Year celebrations; check list here

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries over the BF.7 strain of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Indian Medical Association has already issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

The BF.7 variant has been detected in India as well. Though the numbers are small, it has left the government scrambling to prepare if another outbreak takes place here in India.

If you are visiting a place where masking is mandatory, keep in mind that you won't be allowed without masks.

Here are few states which have made mask mandatory in several places.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has made masks mandatory in several places including some airports, restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools and colleges. Karnataka has also made N95 masks compulsory in movie theatres. During the New Year's Eve celebrations, pubs will be allowed to stay open until 1 am.

"Ahead of New Year celebrations, there will be a huge crowd in pubs and restaurants. Therefore the Covid protocols have to be followed strictly," said Health Minister of Karnataka K Sudhakar.

Wearing masks have been made mandatory for visitors and passengers at Karnataka's Kalaburagi Airport premises as well.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has already reported the BF.5 variant of Omicron and the present BF.7 variant.

While the state has so far not announced any official statement making masks compulsory, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian had urged people to wear masks in crowded places, saying Covid protocol had never been relaxed in the state.

If you are visiting any crowded market, temple or tourist spot, be mindful to wear masks otherwise you may face difficulty in getting access to the place.

Andhra Pradesh

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has urged devotees of Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple to wear masks. Those without masks won't be allowed inside the temple.

