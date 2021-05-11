COVID-19: 125 vaccination centres to shut as Delhi runs out of Covaxin for 18-44 age group, says AAP leader Atishi

The vaccination drive for the age froup of 18 to 44 years of age has not been sucessfully kicked off in many states as many of them have been facing a shortage in the stock of vaccinations. In a latest development, Delhi's stock of Covaxin for people in the 18-44 age group has been completely used. Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Tuesday claimed that there are no stocks left due to which the government has to shut 125 centres where the coronavirus vaccine was being administered.
This comes a day after Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said that the national capital has only one day's Covaxin stock left and its Covishield doses will last for just three to four days.
In an online briefing, Atishi said, "We have run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group and will have to shut 125 centres where it is being administered after Tuesday evening."
She has urged the Centre to replenish Covaxin and Covishield stocks "otherwise we will have no option but to stop vaccination drive".
"More than 1.39 lakh people were given vaccine jabs in the national capital on May 10, the highest daily figure since the inoculation started", she said.
She also informed that Delhi will get 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre by Tuesday evening.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to share the COVID-19 vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other companies in the country to scale up production. He said there is a shortage of vaccines across the country and an urgent need to ramp up its manufacturing on a war footing while developing a national policy to inoculate everyone in the next few months.
Arvind Kejriwal said his government hoped to vaccine all Delhi residents within three months, but needed an uninterrupted supply of vaccines to achieve that goal.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)