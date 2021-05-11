COVID-19: 125 vaccination centres to shut as Delhi runs out of Covaxin for 18-44 age group, says AAP leader Atishi

The vaccination drive for the age froup of 18 to 44 years of age has not been sucessfully kicked off in many states as many of them have been facing a shortage in the stock of vaccinations. In a latest development, Delhi's stock of Covaxin for people in the 18-44 age group has been completely used. Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Tuesday claimed that there are no stocks left due to which the government has to shut 125 centres where the coronavirus vaccine was being administered.

This comes a day after Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said that the national capital has only one day's Covaxin stock left and its Covishield doses will last for just three to four days.

In an online briefing, Atishi said, "We have run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group and will have to shut 125 centres where it is being administered after Tuesday evening."