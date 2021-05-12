COVID-19: 100 Oxygen Express trains complete their journey delivering nearly 6260 MT LMO

Battling with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country. So far, 100 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey brought relief to various states. Till date, has delivered nearly 6260 MT of LMO in more than 396 tankers to various states across the country.

As on May 11, oxygen expresses delivered nearly 800 MT of LMO to the nation. The Railways has delivered as much LMO as possible in the shortest time to various states.

As per the data, 407 MT of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1680 MT in UP, 360 MT in MP, 939 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 120 MT in Karnataka and more than 2404 MT in Delhi.

Besides, Uttarakhand has become the ninth state to receive Oxygen Express from the Indian Railways amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while another reached Pune with 55 MT of oxygen from Angul (Odisha).

While, the first Oxygen Express to Karnataka, carrying 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reached the city on Tuesday. According to South Western Railway, the oxygen express carrying six cryogenic containers with medical oxygen weighing 120 tonnes departed from Jharkhand on Monday and arrived at the Inland Container Depot in Whitefield here this morning.

As per the ministry, more loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night.