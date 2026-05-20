'Could Have Just Crossed The Road': Tehseen Poonawalla Mocks Punjab Governor's Aide's Bicycle Ride On No Car Day | Video | PTI

Political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla on Tuesday took a swipe at a video showing the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) to Punjab Governor Randhir Kumar arriving at his office on a bicycle as part of Chandigarh's observance of "No Car Day."

Reacting to the video shared by PTI on social media, Poonawalla questioned the necessity of the exercise, arguing that the official's residence was located just across the road from the office and that the event had unnecessarily disrupted traffic.

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In a post on X dated May 20, Poonawalla wrote, "The dude lives across the road & he could have just crossed the road on his feet, instead he chose to make a reel, so the entire traffic was stopped for him to cross the road... and more fuel was wasted!! Amazing."

Poonawalla's criticism centred on what he described as the contradiction between the stated objective of conserving fuel and the apparent traffic disruption caused during the bicycle ride. According to his post, halting traffic for the event may have led to vehicles idling on the road, potentially resulting in additional fuel consumption.