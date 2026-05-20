 'Could Have Just Crossed The Road': Tehseen Poonawalla Mocks Punjab Governor's Aide's Bicycle Ride On No Car Day | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Could Have Just Crossed The Road': Tehseen Poonawalla Mocks Punjab Governor's Aide's Bicycle Ride On No Car Day | Video

'Could Have Just Crossed The Road': Tehseen Poonawalla Mocks Punjab Governor's Aide's Bicycle Ride On No Car Day | Video

Political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla mocked a video of Punjab Governor Randhir Kumar's ADC cycling to work during Chandigarh's No Car Day, arguing the official lived across the road and could have walked instead. In a May 20 X post, Poonawalla claimed traffic was stopped for the ride, defeating the initiative's purpose by causing unnecessary fuel consumption.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
'Could Have Just Crossed The Road': Tehseen Poonawalla Mocks Punjab Governor's Aide's Bicycle Ride On No Car Day | Video
'Could Have Just Crossed The Road': Tehseen Poonawalla Mocks Punjab Governor's Aide's Bicycle Ride On No Car Day | Video | PTI

Political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla on Tuesday took a swipe at a video showing the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) to Punjab Governor Randhir Kumar arriving at his office on a bicycle as part of Chandigarh's observance of "No Car Day."

Reacting to the video shared by PTI on social media, Poonawalla questioned the necessity of the exercise, arguing that the official's residence was located just across the road from the office and that the event had unnecessarily disrupted traffic.

Read Also
Mohali Shocker! 4-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Broad Daylight, Grandparents Fight Back; CCTV Captures...
Mohali Shocker! 4-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Broad Daylight, Grandparents Fight Back; CCTV Captures...

In a post on X dated May 20, Poonawalla wrote, "The dude lives across the road & he could have just crossed the road on his feet, instead he chose to make a reel, so the entire traffic was stopped for him to cross the road... and more fuel was wasted!! Amazing."

Poonawalla's criticism centred on what he described as the contradiction between the stated objective of conserving fuel and the apparent traffic disruption caused during the bicycle ride. According to his post, halting traffic for the event may have led to vehicles idling on the road, potentially resulting in additional fuel consumption.

Follow us on