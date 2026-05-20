Mohali Shocker! 4-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Broad Daylight, Grandparents Fight Back; CCTV Captures Abduction - WATCH

A shocking child abduction case has emerged from Kurali town in Punjab’s Mohali district, where a four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped in broad daylight outside her residence. The incident, captured on nearby CCTV cameras, has triggered panic among residents and prompted a swift police investigation.

CCTV footage shows moments of chaos

According to preliminary information, the young girl was sitting on a scooter with her grandfather outside their home when the incident unfolded. As the grandmother briefly stepped away to open the gate, two men arriving on a motorcycle suddenly approached the family.

The assailants allegedly attempted to snatch the child, leading to a tense struggle. CCTV visuals show the grandparents desperately trying to resist the attackers, shouting for help and physically confronting them in an effort to stop the abduction.

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Despite their efforts, the suspects managed to overpower the elderly couple, force the child into a waiting vehicle, and flee the scene within seconds.

Grandparents tried to block escape

Eyewitness accounts and video footage suggest the grandparents put themselves in danger while attempting to prevent the kidnappers from escaping. They reportedly tried to block the vehicle and continued shouting for assistance, but the abductors sped away before neighbours could intervene.

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The disturbing visuals have since circulated widely, raising serious concerns about child safety and public security in residential areas.

Father alleges custody dispute behind kidnapping

Following the incident, the child’s father claimed that the abduction may be linked to an ongoing custody dispute with his wife. He alleged that the individuals involved were known to the family and accused his wife of orchestrating the kidnapping.

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According to him, a legal case regarding the child’s custody is currently pending in court. He further alleged the involvement of his mother-in-law and another individual named Sandeep, urging authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation.

Police launch investigation

Punjab Police have begun examining CCTV footage, questioning witnesses, and tracking possible leads to identify the suspects and locate the missing child. Officials are also verifying the claims related to the custody dispute to determine whether the incident was a criminal kidnapping or linked to a family conflict.