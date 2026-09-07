'Could Have Been Avoided': Delhi HC Orders High-Level MCD Inquiry In Satya Niketan Building Collapse

Delhi HC | File

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up authorities over the fatal collapse of a five-storey building housing a Paying Guest (PG) accommodation in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, observing that the tragedy “could have been avoided” had the concerned authorities been vigilant about their responsibilities.

Hearing a PIL concerning the collapse, the High Court directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct a high-level inquiry into the incident, calling the tragedy “most unfortunate”.

The court observed that responsibility for the incident prima facie did not rest solely with the building owner, but also extended to the MCD and Delhi University, which are responsible for ensuring that buildings and other developments comply with applicable building bye-laws and regulations.

“The responsibility prima facie in our opinion for such mishaps do not lie solely on the owner of PG hostel but the responsibility goes to the university authorities and MCD which is responsible for ensuring that every single development in Delhi, such as the construction of building, is carried out as per building bye laws or other regulations regulating such developments,” the court said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Seven killed, search operation underway

The building collapse has so far claimed seven lives, while several others have been rescued from the debris.

Search and rescue operations remain underway, with agencies continuing to comb through the rubble to determine whether anyone could still be trapped.

HC issues notices to authorities

The High Court also issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government, MCD, Delhi Police, Delhi University and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking their responses on the incident and measures needed to prevent similar tragedies.

Expressing concern over the safety of PG accommodations, the court said, “These PGs are not safe for children, they can’t provide security.”

The court also pointed to the shortage of institutional accommodation for students, observing, “The problem is because there are lack of hostels.”

Building owner detained from Rajasthan

Meanwhile, building owner Hariram Bansal has been detained from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi following an extensive manhunt in connection with the collapse. The matter will next be heard by the High Court on September 25.