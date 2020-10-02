Coronavirus updates: India records 81,484 new cases, tally rises to 63,94,069

India's COVID-19 count on Friday rose to 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in last 24 hours.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the count of the total number of cases stands at 63,94,069 in the country including 9,42,217 active cases, and 53,52,078 cured and discharged or migrated patients. With 1,095 deaths reported, the toll due to the disease has now reached 99,773 in the country.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,67,17,728 samples have been tested up to October 1 with 10,97,947 samples being tested on Thursday.
India is at number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world. India is the second worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to the JHU data.
The overall number of global coronavirus has crossed the 34.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,021,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Friday, the total number of cases stood at 34,200,662 and the fatalities rose to 1,021,709, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,277,352 and 207,791, respectively, according to the CSSE.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)