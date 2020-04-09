Coronavirus updates in India & World: Death toll rises to 166 in India, total infections at 5,734

India reports 540 cases and 17 deaths in 24 hours; total cases rise to 5,734
In the last 24 hours, India has seen an increase of 540 new COVID19 cases and 17 deaths taking total number of positive cases rise to 5734 including 5095 active cases, 473 cured/discharged and 166 deaths said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)