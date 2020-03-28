Coronavirus updates in India: List of helpline numbers in different states and UTs

After a 46-year-old woman, positive of novel coronavirus, suffering from Hypertension and Diabetes, died at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday, the death toll in the country rose to 21. The number of confirmed cases is fast-approaching the 1000 mark.
Meanwhile, the government has given a list of helpline numbers in different states and union territories.
Here is a list of the helpline numbers:
1. Andhra Pradesh - 08645246600, 08645 247185
2. Arunachal Pradesh - 08257891310, 8974987127, 9436074396, 0360 2005160/59, 0360-2292774
3. Assam - 03612237219, 94014044617
4. Bihar - 0612-2217781, 0612 08257891310, 8974987127, 2233806, 8544402232
5. Chhattisgarh - 0771282113
6. Goa - 08322419550
7. Gujarat - 079-23251900, 23251908, 23251914
8. Haryana - 01722545938
9. Himachal Pradesh - 0177-2628940 , 2629439, 26296288
10. Srinagar - 0194-2477261, 2486567, 2452295
11. Jammu - 0191-2549100, 2562646, 2560596, 2544581
12. Jharkhand - 06512446923
13. Karnataka - 08022340676
14. Kerala - 04712364424
15. Madhya Pradesh - 0755-2441419, 0755 4926892
16. Maharashtra - 02222027990
17. Manipur - 03852443441
18. Meghalaya - 03642502098
19. Mizoram - 03892345943
20. Nagaland - 03702291122
21. Odisha - 06742534177 /CRIO 9437111705
22. Punjab - 01722747798
22. Rajasthan - 0141-2227296, 2225264, 2385777, 2385776
23. Sikkim - 03592201145
24. Tamil Nadu - 04428414513 /28593990
25. Telangana - 040-23454088 (0800 Hrs to 2000 Hrs)
26. Tripura - 03812416045
27. Uttar Pradesh - 05222237515
28. Uttarakhand - 01352710334
29. West Bengal - 03322143526
30. Andaman and Nicobar Island - 03192234287, 09474280024
31. Chandigarh - 01722704048
32. Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 02602642106, 02602630304
33. Daman and Diu - 02602230093
34. Delhi - 01123831077
35. Lakshadweep - 04896263742
36. Puducherry - 04132253407
