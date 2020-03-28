Coronavirus updates in India: List of helpline numbers in different states and UTs

After a 46-year-old woman, positive of novel coronavirus, suffering from Hypertension and Diabetes, died at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday, the death toll in the country rose to 21. The number of confirmed cases is fast-approaching the 1000 mark.

Meanwhile, the government has given a list of helpline numbers in different states and union territories.

Here is a list of the helpline numbers:

1. Andhra Pradesh - 08645246600, 08645 247185

2. Arunachal Pradesh - 08257891310, 8974987127, 9436074396, 0360 2005160/59, 0360-2292774

3. Assam - 03612237219, 94014044617

4. Bihar - 0612-2217781, 0612 08257891310, 8974987127, 2233806, 8544402232

5. Chhattisgarh - 0771282113

6. Goa - 08322419550

7. Gujarat - 079-23251900, 23251908, 23251914

8. Haryana - 01722545938

9. Himachal Pradesh - 0177-2628940 , 2629439, 26296288

10. Srinagar - 0194-2477261, 2486567, 2452295

11. Jammu - 0191-2549100, 2562646, 2560596, 2544581

12. Jharkhand - 06512446923

13. Karnataka - 08022340676

14. Kerala - 04712364424

15. Madhya Pradesh - 0755-2441419, 0755 4926892

16. Maharashtra - 02222027990

17. Manipur - 03852443441

18. Meghalaya - 03642502098

19. Mizoram - 03892345943

20. Nagaland - 03702291122

21. Odisha - 06742534177 /CRIO 9437111705

22. Punjab - 01722747798

22. Rajasthan - 0141-2227296, 2225264, 2385777, 2385776

23. Sikkim - 03592201145

24. Tamil Nadu - 04428414513 /28593990

25. Telangana - 040-23454088 (0800 Hrs to 2000 Hrs)

26. Tripura - 03812416045

27. Uttar Pradesh - 05222237515

28. Uttarakhand - 01352710334

29. West Bengal - 03322143526

30. Andaman and Nicobar Island - 03192234287, 09474280024

31. Chandigarh - 01722704048

32. Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 02602642106, 02602630304

33. Daman and Diu - 02602230093

34. Delhi - 01123831077

35. Lakshadweep - 04896263742

36. Puducherry - 04132253407