Coronavirus updates from India and the world on March 20, 2020: Italian tourist in Jaipur dies of COVID-19-induced complications

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to raise panic across the world, one woman from Ulhasnagar, on the outskirts of Mumbai tested positive. She had earlier visited a satsang
Two people have tested negative in Ghaziabad
Meanwhile, the Central Railway in Mumbai is screening all its staff before they enter the office premises
Four more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Lucknow, taking the total number of cases in the city to 9
Number of Coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra surged to 52, further details awaited from public health department
Second confirmed case of COVID-19 in West Bengal confirmed after 22-year-old traveled from UK on March 13 with 2 friends, now in Chandigarh and Raipur who have tested positive too. Was in home quarantine after his return
One Italian tourist, who was in Jaipur and getting treated for COVID-19 died in hospital. He had a kidney infection as well.
