Coronavirus update on July 21: India reports 37,148 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 11,55,191

India recorded a spike of 37,148 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.

Total cases in the country now stand at 11,55,191 while the death toll is 28,084. The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 4,02,529 active cases and 7,24,578 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.