Coronavirus update in India: PM Modi says India began screening international passengers in January; Twitter cries foul

Netizens however were quick to point out that they had not faced a screening while travelling to India from foreign destinations, even till March.

"All through till March, I wasn't asked where I was coming from. I flew in from Oman, which had active cases of the virus and I still wasn't stopped," narrated one Twitter user.

"This is not true. I got to India in March and there was zero screening," added another user.

A Mumbai International Airport Limited spokesperson however told The Free Press Journal that screening had indeed started from January 17, as per government directives.

However, while it begun in mid-January, it had been country specific at the time.

"The screening process began gradually. Beginning with China and Hong Kong, the airport gradually added more countries to the list over time, as per official directives," the spokesperson said.

The screening process, the spokesperson added, was being conducted entirely by the APHO at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.