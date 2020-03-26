Coronavirus update: Delhi Mohalla clinic doctor, wife, daughter tests positive for coronavirus; visitors sent to home quarantine

Amid rise in confirmed cases in India, a mohalla clinic doctor was tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi on Wednesday.
According to a report by NDTV, the doctor's wife and daughter were also tested positive for COVID-19 and have been have been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi health officials have asked visitors who went to the clinic in Maujpur between March 12 and 18 to go on quarantine and contact a doctor if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.
The report further states that it is not yet clear whether the doctor had a history of foreign travel or came in contact with COVID-19 positive suspect.
With five new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 35 on Wednesday, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"In the last 24 hours, there have been 5 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi. One of them has a foreign travel history. Now, the total number of cases rises to 35 in Delhi," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference.
