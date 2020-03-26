Coronavirus update: Delhi Mohalla clinic doctor, wife, daughter tests positive for coronavirus; visitors sent to home quarantine

Amid rise in confirmed cases in India, a mohalla clinic doctor was tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi on Wednesday.

According to a report by NDTV, the doctor's wife and daughter were also tested positive for COVID-19 and have been have been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi health officials have asked visitors who went to the clinic in Maujpur between March 12 and 18 to go on quarantine and contact a doctor if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

The report further states that it is not yet clear whether the doctor had a history of foreign travel or came in contact with COVID-19 positive suspect.