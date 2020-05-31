Coronavirus Update: As cases rise, India climbs to 7th position among nations with maximum COVID-19 cases

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, India finds itself climbing the rungs to a rank that most would prefer to avoid. On Sunday, the country rose to the 5th spot among nations which have recorded the maximum number of cases till date.
According to the live tracker maintained by the John Hopkins Univeristy India has recorded more than 190,500 positive cases till date as of Sunday evening. While it had been at the 9th spot, on Sunday it surpassed Germany that has more than 183,400 cases, and France that has over 188,700 positive cases.
Despite the increasing number of cases however, India has a very high recovery rate, and compared to the other countries in the 'top 10', there have been much fewer casualties in the country.
Now, it must be mentioned that this number is higher than the estimates given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the health ministry data that was last updated on Sunday morning, more than 1,82100 cases had been recorded. Since then several several states and union territories have reported additional cases.
According to the Health Ministry data, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu.
On Sunday Maharashtra recorded 2487 new COVID-19 positive cases and 89 deaths. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 67,655. The death toll stands at 2286, the State Health Department said.
Another region with a high number of cases is Delhi, which has thus far recorded more than 19,800 positive cases. The death toll has risen to 473, the Delhi government said. On Sunday Delhi recorded 13 deaths and 1295 new COVID-19 cases. Reportedly a total of 57 deaths were declared on 30th May.
Gujarat which has the fourth highest number of cases recorded 31 deaths and 438 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now 16,794, the State Health Department had said earlier in the evening.
