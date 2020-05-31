Coronavirus Update: As cases rise, India climbs to 7th position among nations with maximum COVID-19 cases

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, India finds itself climbing the rungs to a rank that most would prefer to avoid. On Sunday, the country rose to the 5th spot among nations which have recorded the maximum number of cases till date.

According to the live tracker maintained by the John Hopkins Univeristy India has recorded more than 190,500 positive cases till date as of Sunday evening. While it had been at the 9th spot, on Sunday it surpassed Germany that has more than 183,400 cases, and France that has over 188,700 positive cases.

Despite the increasing number of cases however, India has a very high recovery rate, and compared to the other countries in the 'top 10', there have been much fewer casualties in the country.